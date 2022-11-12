Alabama House speaker nominee lays out plan for next legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new leader is expected to take the reigns in Alabama’s House of Representatives in 2023. Rep. Nathanial Ledbetter is slated to replace retiring House Speaker Mac McCutcheon.

Representing DeKalb County since 2014, Ledbetter is the House Republican caucus’ majority leader.

Putting Alabama first is at the top of the mind for Ledbetter.

“I think the most important role is to make sure that we have moved the process smoothly,” said Ledbetter.

Ledbetter will now sit front and center, as the House Republican caucus nominated him as their choice to be the next speaker of the House. The vote isn’t official, but with a Republican supermajority, Ledbetter is expected to be confirmed in this position after lawmakers make the official vote in January.

“Just a country boy from rural north Alabama. It’s kind of humbling,” said Ledbetter.

Ledbetter served as the majority leader for the past five years, working closely with Rep. Anthony Daniels, the minority caucus leader.

“I think he’ll be consistent,” said Daniels. “And our working relationship is all you can ask for. Someone that’s going to be honest with you and do what they say they’re going to do.”

The speaker of the House has the final say in what makes it to the floor for debate. During the next legislative session, Ledbetter says Alabamians can expect bills that will improve education, fight the fentanyl crisis, streamline the state’s adoption process and see bills from the Inland Waterways and Ports Committee.

“One thing that has been talked about is giving a one-time rebate to the taxpayers in the state,” said Ledbetter.

The Republican Party outnumbers House Democrats 77-28, but there is some overlap in interests.

“Access to quality health care is one of those issues that I think we share some common interests in,” said Daniels.

But there will be challenges, including how to allocate the second round of American Rescue Plan dollars.

“The economy is changing. Inflation is going to be detrimental to us as a budget,” said Ledbetter. “So we got to be very cautious about that.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.