Veterans Day celebrated at American Village in Montevallo

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - To honor veterans on Veterans Day, American Village hosted many family friendly activities for the community to come out and enjoy.

The day started with American Village’s new CEO Alan Miller officially receiving his Marine colonel rank, and a service honoring veteran, active military, and their families.

Guests were then invited to add an American flag to a wreath and ring a bell in honor of a veteran or active member of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“Especially when we are on the heels of a general election, and all the attention is on the things that we disagree on. Veterans Day offers a great opportunity for us to shift our focus to all that we have to be thankful for,” Miller said.

Veterans, community leaders, families and friends gathered at American Village.

A United States Navy veteran who served from 1964 to 1967 spoke about the activities.

Bill Braeckelaere said it’s good to see the young folks out there honoring veterans.

“I hope that they don’t think this is just for amusement, I hope they get some education out of it and realize what a lot of people have done for them to have what they have today,” Braecklaere said.

Guests were also encouraged to visit the National Veteran’s Shrine.

“When you walk inside, there are stories being told by veterans and by their loved ones about the sacrifices that they endured and the losses the families have suffered and again just to honor the service of our veterans.

If you visit the American Village website, you can register a veteran from your family and their story will be stored in their registry of honor and can always be viewed and shared from the veteran shrine.

