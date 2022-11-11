UA group cleans grave of veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama students and staff honored the memories of some West Alabama veterans who have been at rest for decades.

More than a dozen folks spent their Thursday morning cleaning a cemetery where veterans are buried. Members of Crimson Legion, which used to be called the Campus Veterans Association, invited guests to a veteran’s gravesite cleaning event. They treated the headstones of veterans with a chemical cleaner at Chambers Cemetery in Holt.

Volunteers said inscriptions on the headstones indicate more than 20 veterans are buried there.

“We owe this to them. We need to keep their memories alive the best that we can. And we know a lot of them don’t have family members that are here now. So I think it’s left up to us to do our best to remember them in this way,” said David Blair, the Director for University of Alabama Veteran and Military Affairs.

This was one of several events Crimson Legion held this week for Veteran’s Day. They also cleaned the gravesites of others laid to rest at Chambers Cemetery who were not veterans.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.