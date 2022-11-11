LawCall
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex

Shots also fired during interview with officer.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured at least one person and killed another at an apartment complex back in September.

19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.

19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton
19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton(wbrc)

The shooting happened Tuesday September 20 around 10 p.m. at the Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham.


When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr., who had been shot inside a crashed car. He died at the scene.

They found another shooting victim in the apartment complex. This victim was taken to the hospital.

Police believe it was a targeted incident based on what they called a “massive” number of rounds fired at one vehicle.

Gunshots fired during media interview with BPD

During an interview with a Birmingham Police officer, someone fired several shots in the area. The officer stopped the interview for safety. Birmingham Police said right now they don’t know the reason for the shots being fired, but they were not fired from the Adona property.

Burton is in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office where he will be held without bond for the Capital Murder charge.

