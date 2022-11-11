Tarrant city councilman arrested for second time this week on new charges

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant City Councilman Tommy Bryant was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 10, his second arrest this week, after a towing company says he drove away in his vehicle without paying.

Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major confirms Bryant was arrested Thursday morning on a theft of services charge.

Bryant was arrested back on Tuesday, Nov. 7 after a city council meeting where the Tarrant police chief said he witnessed him punch Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton.

The theft of services charge comes after officials say Bryant went to retrieve his vehicle, which was towed after his arrest on Nov. 7.

We’re told Bryant took a spare key to the towing company and drove away in his vehicle without paying.

The company reportedly said he didn’t want to pay because he was “on city business.”

