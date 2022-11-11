Rain doesn’t dampen patriotic spirit at Tuscaloosa Veterans Day program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa Veterans Day ceremonies went off without a hitch on Friday despite the rain.

The program is typically held outside at Veterans Park, but organizers moved it just down the road under a pavilion. It didn’t disappoint the big, standing room only crowd at Snow Hinton Park.

The color guard kicked off the festivities, followed by a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance by Ellory McPhillips. Tuscaloosa County probate judge Rob Roberston served as the guest speaker.

He summarized Veterans Day by saying we have to ‘look back at history so we’ll never forget.’

Later in the ceremony, a small symphony played a medley of military songs honoring the respective military branches represented.

Veteran Linda Burty said there was no way she could miss the ceremony Friday morning.

“I am proud to be a veteran,” she said. “I love this country. That’s why I wanted to be in the military because I know how important it is for people to defend the United States of America, and to have this wonderful opportunity to be with all these people who have answered the call to their country.”

A positive trend that was spoken about at Friday’s program is that the number of veteran suicides is trending downward, likely due to the growing awareness of the problem and the new national crisis line, according to John Merkle of the VA Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

