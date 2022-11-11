Quilts of Valor given to Tuscaloosa Veterans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly a dozen West Alabama veterans received gifts from an organization with a mission to do something nice for veterans.

Thursday, Veterans at Regency Retirement Village got quilts and hugs from ladies with Quilts of Valor during a ceremony.

The mission of Quilts of Valor is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with the comfort and healing that comes from a handmade quilt being wrapped around you.

An employee at Regency learned about the organization and invited them to come present quilts to the veterans living there.

“It touches you in your heart you know that people are human like they’re supposed to be,” Vietnam Veteran John Romeo told WBRC after being given his quilt.

“We do that to say thank you for their service. The quilts are there to provide comfort as well. Every man and woman who goes to war never comes back the same. They have injuries and they have hurts. And we’re trying to provide some comfort to those people,” Fran Randolph of Quilts of Valor explained prior to the ceremony.

Folks with Quilts of Valor like to say these quilts say thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation. According to Randolph they have handed out more than 326,000 quilts since the group formed in 2003.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.