Princeton chief nursing officer shares why she is proud to be a veteran

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vandalyn McGrue is the Chief Nursing Officer at Princeton but this Veterans Day, she’s remembering the time she served in the Air Force.

McGrue was working as a nurse when her dad encouraged her to join the Military. Her dad served in the Army and said she could use the lessons the military teaches you such as discipline.

McGrue served four years in the Air Force. She said it was the best job she has ever had. Today, she said the lessons she learned help her in health care, especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“With the supply shortage and the supply and demand being really scarce at that time. With my military background, with the resourcefulness period, I was able to put processes in place that were resourceful for the team.”

She stands proud today as a veteran and said there is no greater feeling than serving your country.

