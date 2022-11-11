Payroll software glitch causes employees to pay back the City of Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - In Hoover, a payroll software issue has now led to several Hoover Fire Department employees having to pay back the City of Hoover for being overpaid.

Employees claim they made the city aware of this issue months ago, however, the City of Hoover said they received final word from the vendor confirming the programming error last week and notified the employees immediately.

Hoover Fire Department employees received emails stating that the city would be recouping these funds.

Allan Rice, Administrator for the City of Hoover, said some of these employees have been overpaid by several thousand dollars.

“We don’t have any option; we don’t have the ability to write that off and let these employees keep that money. That’s certainly not what the taxpayers would expect.”

Rice said it’s important that this repayment occurs prior to the end of this calendar year, or these employees will have to pay taxes on the over payment.

“We understand that it might cause some strain to have this money pulled back over the next 4 payroll cycles, but if we don’t do that, they are going to wind up paying taxes on money we are going to have to get back anyway.”

Now this leaves several employees without a full paycheck for the next 2-4 pay periods. These employees saying that could cause a huge financial burden for them right around Christmas time.

Attorney Ken Riley says the city and fire department should work together to remedy the issue.

“Formulate a plan over a number of months instead of hitting these families all at once, you have to approach this with reasonableness,” Riley said. “These people didn’t want this to happen and now they are going to be made to suffer finically in tough finical times as it is.”

Riley said ultimately under the law, if an employee is overpaid - whether they knew or didn’t know - the employer can get that money back.

