Parents ‘outraged’ after students find their teacher in online porn

A former middle school teacher reportedly filmed porn in her classroom and shared the links on her social media. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - An incident involving a former middle school teacher in Arizona has parents upset after what they say their kids saw online.

Arizona’s Family reports students at Thunderbolt Middle School found their teacher’s online account that contained pornographic content, which appeared to be filmed in her eighth-grade classroom.

“That was my friend’s daughter’s desk. And she is mortified over the situation,” said Kristina Minor, a student’s mother. “She [the teacher] doesn’t care knowing students have seen her everything and on students’ desks.”

Minor said she has also seen the teacher’s explicit content online.

“She [the teacher] uses her school yearbook photo on OnlyFans,” Minor said.

Currently, the Lake Havasu Police Department said no charges have been filed.

However, parents say they remain disgusted at the situation.

“I am absolutely outraged. Our kids shouldn’t have been exposed to this,” said Alea Bilski, a student’s mother.

“I’m a taxpayer. I am not paying these teachers to film pornography. They’re being paid to teach our kids, and set higher standards for them,” Minor added.

Parents of students at Thunderbolt Middle School said the Lake Havasu Unified School District sent the following message to them regarding the incident:

“It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD. Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology.”

According to Arizona Family, parents said they also received an email that the former teacher’s husband, who worked at an elementary school in the same district, was also fired. He reportedly appeared in some of the material.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

