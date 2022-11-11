New medical clinic coming to Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new affordable health care option if you live in Alabaster. The Cahaba Medical Care facility will initially provide pediatric care, women’s health services, and mental healthcare.

This will be Cahaba’s first location in Shelby County, where they will be establishing comprehensive primary care that welcomes everyone, no matter their age or insurance.

Medical leaders said the move will help people in Shelby County, which is one of the areas dealing with the effects of a shortage of primary care doctors.

Their goal is to provide Shelby County neighbors access to affordable care where they live.

Veronica Ford, Community Development Coordinator, said a mom can come and she can get care and have a same day appointment for her children, which is very rare.

“Also, one of the things we pride ourselves on is the compassionate care we offer, and we utilize social workers to link our patients to any resource that would be beneficial to them,” Ford said.

The new center is located in the physician’s center connected to Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

They are currently accepting patients. To schedule an appointment or speak to someone, call 877-926-2992.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.