LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New medical clinic coming to Alabaster

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new affordable health care option if you live in Alabaster. The Cahaba Medical Care facility will initially provide pediatric care, women’s health services, and mental healthcare.

This will be Cahaba’s first location in Shelby County, where they will be establishing comprehensive primary care that welcomes everyone, no matter their age or insurance.

Medical leaders said the move will help people in Shelby County, which is one of the areas dealing with the effects of a shortage of primary care doctors.

Their goal is to provide Shelby County neighbors access to affordable care where they live.

Veronica Ford, Community Development Coordinator, said a mom can come and she can get care and have a same day appointment for her children, which is very rare.

“Also, one of the things we pride ourselves on is the compassionate care we offer, and we utilize social workers to link our patients to any resource that would be beneficial to them,” Ford said.

The new center is located in the physician’s center connected to Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

They are currently accepting patients. To schedule an appointment or speak to someone, call 877-926-2992.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsie Autum Walker
Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say

Latest News

Free wills, legal services for veterans
North Alabama law firm offering free wills, legal services for veterans
Crone looks to help lead Alabama women’s soccer to a national title
Crone looks to help lead Alabama women’s soccer to a national title
New Crisis Care Center to open in B'ham next month
New mental health Crisis Care Center set to open in Jefferson County next month
New details in Hoover double homicide
Hoover Police detail double homicide after arresting second suspect
A downtown Birmingham resident is warning others about car break-ins happening in the area.
Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown