Man arrested on meth, DUI charges had live owl in car, police say

The Payson Police Department said it would like to take this opportunity to encourage people not to use methamphetamine, or you may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl for $100 in the middle of the night.(Payson Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PAYSON, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A police department in Arizona is reminding people to leave wildlife alone after a man suspected of DUI said he bought an owl.

Payson police said on Facebook that officers pulled over a man for a possible DUI and, to their surprise, found a live owl beside him in the car.

The man told officers another driver found the bird along the road and sold it to him for $100 at a gas station.

The driver faces multiple charges, including aggravated DUI, possession of methamphetamine, and possession, transport or purchase of wildlife.

“The Payson Police Department would also like to take this opportunity to encourage the public not to use methamphetamine or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl, for $100, in the middle of the night, from strangers, at a local gas station,” the department said in the post.

The owl appeared to have minor injuries and could not be released, but Arizona Game and Fish was picking it up, police said.

Payson, Arizona, police officers said they pulled a man over and found a live owl in the car with him. (Payson Police Department)

