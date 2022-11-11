LawCall
King’s Home dedicates Ashley’s House to support girls fleeing domestic violence

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County organization called King’s Home has been serving the state of Alabama for 48 years through specialized programs that offer hope to abused adults and children.

King’s Home typically serves around 300 women and teens a year who are looking for refuge.

They take in about 125 residents at any given time and operate 21 residential group homes on 6 campuses in 4 counties.

About 98% of their residents have experienced abuse.

King’s Home offers spiritual development, educational support, and counseling services to equip them with the tools to heal from their past and succeed in life.

Lew Burdette, President of King’s Home, said it really came into focus during COVID.

“When the rest of the world was shutting down, we never stopped because our 125 residents, they didn’t have anywhere to go, we were their only family,” Burdette said. “That’s the importance for programs like King’s Home where youth can come, start over in life, and have every opportunity in the world to be successful and same for our adult moms.”

Alabama native Ashley Wheeler witnessed abuse as a child but is turning her story into an opportunity to support girls fleeing domestic violence.

King’s Home has dedicated a home after Ashley called Ashley’s House, which will serve as a home to 8 young ladies.

Wheeler said when you are going through a time like that, it can weigh on you in so many types of ways.

“You feel alone, scared, but it’s all about how you come back from it and make up for it,” Wheeler said.

Ashley hopes to raise more funds to pay for counseling and mental health services for domestic violence victims, and continue partnering with King’s Home to reach more people with much needed resources.

King’s Home is always looking for community involvement. Their Randy Howell Hope Festival is this Saturday, Nov. 12.

Funds from that event will continue to help the organization. For more details, you can visit their website.

