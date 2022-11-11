LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Sefton Hill, Game Director at Rocksteady Studios, Jim Lee, legendary artist and co-publisher at DC Entertainment, and Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman, left to right, celebrate the advanced launch of Batman: Arkham City from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Rocksteady Studios at Toys 'R' Us Times Square, Monday, Oct. 17, 2011, in New York.(Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kevin Conroy, the voice of the Dark Knight in “Batman: The Animated Series” and other animated shows and movies for decades, has died at the age of 66, Warner Bros. announced.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said Conroy brought Batman to life in nearly 60 productions, including 15 films and “Batman: TAS,” which ran from 1992-1996.

“Kevin was perfection,” said actor Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker on the series, per the statement. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him - his decency shown through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car
3 arrested after person shot outside church in Vestavia Hills
3 arrested after person shot at outdoor basketball court near church in Vestavia Hills
Michael Jerome Butler
Man arrested for murder, several other crimes after Lincoln woman found dead in Pell City

Latest News

Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians
FILE - A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees...
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Veterans Day Parade