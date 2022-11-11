LawCall
JCDH doctor says it’s not too late to get your flu shot

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even with the flu running rampant, medical officials are saying it’s not too late to go ahead and get your flu shot.

This year’s flu vaccine has been available since September, but some people are questioning if it’s even worth getting the flu shot now since it takes a couple of weeks to build up protection.

The Jefferson County Department of Health says we’re not out of the woods yet. We could be weeks, if not months, away from this strain of flu slowing down. This means getting your shot now can still give you protection from the virus for the rest of flu season.

Dr. Wesley Willeford, the medical director of disease control in Jefferson County, says while the vaccine doesn’t guarantee you staying 100% healthy, it can help keep you stay out of the hospital or ER.

“We have weeks, weeks of flu left in front of us and you may not get it in the next two weeks,” said Dr. Willeford. “It is worth to get that protection and the major protection it’s going to provide is it decreases symptoms, decrease time away from work, and certainly decreases hospitalizations and deaths due to the flu.”

Dr. Willeford says anyone six months old and up is eligible for a flu shot and those 65 and up can get a high-dose vaccine for extra protection.

