Hoover Police detail double homicide after arresting second suspect

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.

Police arrested An’Ton Lewis on Nov. 9 after he had been on the run for more than a month. He’s not the only suspect. Daxton Keith is also in custody for the shooting deaths of two women.

Hoover Police said it’s been years since they’ve had a double homicide like in this case, but this wasn’t two random murders - the victims were targeted.

39-year-old Lauren White and 24-year-old Blakely Nelson were both found shot dead inside a Hoover apartment last month. Witnesses at the scene led police to the first suspect, Daxton Keith. He was arrested within hours.

Captain Keith Czeskleba said they also quickly learned of another suspect, but it was more than a month before the US Marshals found An’Ton Lewis.

Both are now being charged with capital murder, but Czeskleba said this case is unusual because it wasn’t domestic. He said you just need to always be careful.

“It wasn’t a random murder,” Czeskleba said. “The evidence in the case indicates that these particular victims were targeted. While detectives are still working to determine an exact motive, a lot of times, just simply the people you choose to hangout with, the places you choose to do it, and the activities you chose to do with those people, can make you more susceptible to violent crime.”

Police said the two suspects were only acquaintances with the victims. These make the third and fourth homicides in Hoover this year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

