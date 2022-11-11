LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Heart Gallery Alabama: Elijah

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elijah, born May 2013, is a sweet and very shy young man. Elijah loves to play football. He likes video games and likes all the different superheroes. He specifically loves Black Panther and Iron Man.

He enjoys going on trips to the waterpark, zoo, and bowling. He enjoys swimming and spending time outside.

Elijah gets along with other children his age and loves to spend time with family. Elijah would love to have a forever family to love and spend time with.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car
3 arrested after person shot outside church in Vestavia Hills
3 arrested after person shot at outdoor basketball court near church in Vestavia Hills
Michael Jerome Butler
Man arrested for murder, several other crimes after Lincoln woman found dead in Pell City

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Elijah
City of Birmingham opening warming station ahead of weekend cold weather
Memories Of A Lifetime
Memories of a Lifetime
Remains of missing Columbiana man found in Calera
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Calera