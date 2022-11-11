Heart Gallery Alabama: Elijah

Elijah, born May 2013, is a sweet and very shy young man. Elijah loves to play football. He likes video games and likes all the different superheroes. He specifically loves Black Panther and Iron Man.

He enjoys going on trips to the waterpark, zoo, and bowling. He enjoys swimming and spending time outside.

Elijah gets along with other children his age and loves to spend time with family. Elijah would love to have a forever family to love and spend time with.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

