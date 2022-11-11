LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘He is a go-getter’: 8-year-old applies for job to buy an Xbox

An 8-year-old boy in Kentucky said he wanted to purchase an Xbox so he applied for a job to pay for it. (Source: WLEX)
By Kristen Edwards
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) - A Lexington elementary school student says he decided to get a job to purchase an Xbox.

So, he applied for a job at Drake’s Leestown restaurant.

Family members describe 8-year-old Nash Johnson as energetic and someone who knows what they want.

To get an Xbox, Nash knew he needed some cash. He hopped online and filled out an application to be a dishwasher.

“That was the easiest job I knew. Also, I’m very good at washing dishes,” Nash said.

Nash’s mother, Belinda Johnson, said she had no idea her son sent an application, but she was not surprised.

“That kid is not afraid to fail. He is a go-getter,” Belinda Johnson said. “Financial literacy is really important in our household.”

Nash has jars at home where he learns to save, give and spend. The job at Drake’s was how he was going to get more cash in his spend jar.

“He said, ‘I can get me more money if I get a job. It will get me more money than doing my chores,’” Belinda Johnson said.

However, employees at Drake’s have to be at least 16 years old.

The restaurant couldn’t give Nash the job due to his age, but the team invited him to orientation, where they surprised him with the Xbox.

“I was like shocked, very shocked,” Nash said.

The 8-year-old said he still wants to work as well.

“I wish I had the job and the Xbox,” he said.

Nash’s mother said that’s the kind of work ethic she hopes he carries forever, along with his courage.

“Don’t be afraid to jump out there and go for it. Go get it,” Belinda Johnson said. “You want something, get it.”

Copyright 2022 WLEX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car
3 arrested after person shot outside church in Vestavia Hills
3 arrested after person shot at outdoor basketball court near church in Vestavia Hills
Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on...
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital

Latest News

100 American flags fly on the village green in Adams
Veterans Day celebrated at American Village in Montevallo
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.
Alabaster working to improve traffic congestion with new turn lane on Highway 17
Source: WBRC video
Rain doesn’t dampen patriotic spirit at Tuscaloosa Veterans Day program
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island, Ga., Thursday afternoon.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada