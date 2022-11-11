First Alert for morning showers followed by a dry afternoon for Veterans Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday. Today is Veterans Day and we want to thank all of the vets who have served and protected our country. The big story this morning is once again Nicole. Nicole is weaker and has been downgraded to a tropical depression overnight. Winds are sustained at 35 mph as of the 3 AM advisory. The center of Nicole is in parts of southwest Georgia. It is starting to shift to the north and northeast spreading rain, wind, and even a threat for tornadoes in parts of South Carolina this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some of the outer rainbands impacting the eastern half of Alabama this morning. Areas along and west of I-65 are mostly dry with only a few showers possible. The rain chances will likely continue for east Alabama through the morning hours. I think by lunchtime, we’ll end up mostly dry. Temperatures this morning are warm for this time of the year with most of us in the 60s. We are looking at drier conditions this afternoon with decreasing clouds. We should end up partly cloudy by 3 PM with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will remain breezy today from the northwest at 10-15 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will remain dry with cloud cover increasing again. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 60s by 7-10 PM.

Scattered Showers Possible Saturday Morning: Cloud cover is forecast to increase tonight ahead of a strong cold front. Models are showing a weak disturbance in Louisiana and Mississippi spreading showers into parts of west Alabama early Saturday morning. We’ll introduce a 30-40% chance for light showers across Central Alabama between 2 AM - Noon Saturday. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid to upper 50s. Our high temperature tomorrow will likely occur shortly after midnight. We are forecasting temperatures dropping Saturday afternoon as cold air moves in from the northwest. We will likely see temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s by Saturday afternoon with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. It is going to be a chilly afternoon, so you’ll want to dress warmly. Saturday may be a nice day to stay inside and cook a delicious soup or chili in the crockpot. The good news is that we’ll remain dry Saturday afternoon with a partly sunny sky.

Football Forecasts: UAB has their last home game of the season against North Texas at 2:30 PM Saturday. It should remain dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Kickoff temperatures in the low to mid 50s. It’ll cool into the 40s by the end of the game. You’ll definitely want a jacket to stay warm. Alabama travels to Ole Miss for a 2:30 PM kickoff. It should be dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures in the 40s. It’ll be a chilly afternoon. Auburn hosts Texas A&M Saturday evening. It will likely be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. Bundle up!

Next Big Thing: The big story this weekend is the cold temperatures. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see freezing temperatures Sunday morning and Monday morning. We’ll likely see lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday will feel more like a winter day with high temperatures only climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The good news about Sunday is that we should see a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will be a nice day to do some yardwork. Monday will also be a nice day to run errands and take care of the yard. We’ll likely see cloud cover increase Monday with highs in the upper 50s. Monday will likely end up mostly dry, but that won’t be the case Tuesday.

Rainy Tuesday: An area of low pressure is forecast to develop along the Gulf Coast spreading a plume of moisture into the Southeast. We will likely see rain move in Monday night and continue throughout the day on Tuesday. Tuesday will end up cloudy and wet with a chance of rain at 70%. Severe weather is not expected as we’ll stay cool and stable. We will likely start Tuesday out with temperatures in the lower 40s with highs only climbing into the low to mid 50s. We could see rainfall amounts around a quarter to a half inch. Rain will likely move out by Tuesday evening. The rain will be nice to see since we’ve been very dry this fall.

Chilly Temperatures Next Week: Behind the rain Tuesday, the forecast remains tricky regarding rain chances. The European model keeps us dry and cold. The GFS model has us cloudy with a chance for showers next Thursday and Friday. We’ll split the difference and hold on to a small chance of rain by the end of next week. Temperatures will remain well below average. Highs will likely stay in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Our average high/low for the middle of November is 65°F/43°F.

