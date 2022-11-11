Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown.

At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others.

“They broke into my car,” said Kathryn Rivers. “It looks like they busted out this window completely. There’s glass just all in my car now and then they also cracked this window pretty bad so I’m going to have to get both of them unfortunately replaced.”

Kathryn Rivers lives in downtown and her car was parked off 2nd Avenue. She found the windows of it destroyed when heading to work Thursday morning. She says two of her neighbors’ cars she was parked by also had their windows smashed.

Rivers says she’s lucky nothing inside her car was stolen.

“I did have a $50 gas gift card that was not even open that they saw cause it was out in my seat,” said Rivers. “They didn’t take that. They didn’t take my sunglasses so I don’t know what they were truly looking for.”

She called police to file a report as soon as possible.

“We have noticed that there have been more break-ins downtown,” said Sgt. Monica Law.

She explains they need people to file these reports to keep up with where the crimes are happening and officers can make connections to find the perpetrators.

“The detective would begin investigating,” explained Sgt. Law. “That might mean cameras that are in a parking garage or cameras that may belong to an apartment complex.”

“When something like this happens, it really questions all of our safety,” said Rivers. “I really want something to be done about it and if that’s getting cameras on stop lights, that could really be helpful.”

Now Rivers is wanting to warn other drivers about the danger. “Just don’t even come downtown and have things in your car because it’s just not worth the risk of having your car getting broken into,” said Rivers.

She went to get her windows wrapped at Safelite Thursday afternoon and was told by staff they they’ve seen around 15 different vehicles between Wednesday and Thursday with busted windows. It’s a problem Birmingham Police hope to get a handle on soon.

