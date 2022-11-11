Alabaster working to improve traffic congestion with new turn lane on Highway 17

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Alabaster is hoping to provide some traffic relief for drivers with a new turn lane on Highway 17.

The city is working with the Alabaster Water Board to move its water line near the intersection of Highway 17 and First Avenue West.

Currently, traffic becomes congested in that area, especially in the mornings without a dedicated righthand turn lane.

The project will add a righthand turn lane to help alleviate traffic on Shelby County 17.

The Alabaster Water Board began moving their underground water line on Monday, which is one of the first steps toward allowing the project to move forward.

Aaron and Erica Farmer live nearby and think it will provide a positive impact for the area.

“Absolutely, we get caught in that traffic all the time. We live right around the corner so freeing up that congestion would be fantastic,” Farmer said.

The city said they are excited about the project to help improve traffic flow for its residents.

