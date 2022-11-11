Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act.

There are 79 schools on the list. The number is up by four from the previous year when there were 75 failing schools.

The number of Birmingham schools included on the list declined this year. Seven schools worked their way off the list, including Booker T. Washington K-8, Brown Elementary, Hemphill Elementary, West End Academy, Hudson K-8, Jones Valley Middle, Putnam Middle school. Four Birmingham schools were added to the list for 2022, including Arrington Elementary, Central Park Elementary, Inglenook K-8, and Parker High School.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said he is pleased with the continued improvement in academic achievement for all students. “Our educators are laser-focused on academic achievement and our scholars, and their families are committed to success,” Sullivan said. “We still have opportunity for improvement. We will not be satisfied until none of our schools are included on this list.”

Below is the ASDE’s failing schools list for 2022:

Bullock County High School

Greenville High School

Lafayette High School

Choctaw County High School

Clarke County High School

Jackson High School

Keith Middle-High School

Southside High School

Tipton Durant Middle School

Bruce K Craig Elementary School

Escambia County High School

W S Neal High School

Greene County High School

Greensboro High School

Clay-Chalkville High School

Center Point High School

Hueytown High School

Minor High School

Pleasant Grove High School

Central Elementary School

Central High School

Ben C Rain High School

Booker T Washington Middle School

Mattie T Blount High School

The Pathway

Pillans Middle School

John L Leflore Magnet School

CF Vigor High School

Lillie B Williamson High School

Monroe County High School

Bellingrath Middle School

Capitol Heights Middle School

Carver Senior High School

Chisholm Elementary School

Davis Elementary School

Dunbar-Ramer School

Highland Avenue Elementary School

Jefferson Davis High School

Lanier Senior High School

Lee High School

Morningview Elementary School

Nixon Elementary School

Park Crossing High School

Southlawn Middle School

Robert C Hatch High School

Aliceville High School

Sumter Central High School

Holt High School

Wilcox Central High School

Anniston High School

Charles F Hard Elementary School

Bessemer City High School

Bush Hills STEAM Academy

George Washington Carver High School

Central Park Elementary School

Green Acres Middle School

Hayes K-8

Huffman High School-Magnet

Inglenook School

Jackson-Olin High School

Parker High School

Smith Middle School

Richard Arrington Elementary

Wenonah High School

Woodlawn High School-Magnet

Faine Elementary School

Fairfield High Preparatory School

Chapman Middle School

Lanett Senior High School

Lanett Junior High School

Linden High School

Midfield High School

Clark Elementary School

Payne Elementary School

Selma High School

Tarrant High School

Central Elementary School

Paul W Bryant High School

Westlawn Middle School

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.