Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable.

The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials.

Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need to cook a traditional Thanksgiving feast at home.

The Thanksgiving meal includes a 12-pound or less frozen Butterball turkey and SE Grocers sides, including turkey stuffing mix, yams cut sweet potatoes, canned sweet peas, jellied cranberry sauce and canned green beans, as well as a 12-pack of dinner rolls and an 8-inch pumpkin pie from the bakery.

The Thanksgiving meal can be found in the meat department of your local Winn Dixie store.

“We understand our customers are looking for ways to stretch their hard-earned dollars and are counting on us for quality, affordable Thanksgiving staples,” said Dewayne Rabon, Chief Merchandising Officer for Southeastern Grocers. “To show our gratitude and help our customers create memories around their family tables, we are offering incredible deals on the Thanksgiving meals and holiday essentials they want most. We also want to thank our hardworking associates who tirelessly serve our customers, so we’re closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day to give them a well-deserved rest as they celebrate and honor traditions with their loved ones.”

For an added Inflation Buster, Winn-Dixie has also lowered prices on more than 150 everyday items to help save more than 15% on average during the holidays, and every day, as part of its Holiday Down Down program.

Discounted items include spices and condiments, baking ingredients and frying needs, gravy and soup stocks, vegetables, holiday sides and cleaning products. Down Down items are marked with a red hand on signs and tags throughout Winn-Dixie stores.

All Winn Dixie locations will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 to observe the Thanksgiving holiday. They will be open for regular business hours Friday, Nov. 25.

