TSA finds gun hidden inside raw chicken

A record number of more than 700 guns have been discovered at Florida airport checkpoints so...
A record number of more than 700 guns have been discovered at Florida airport checkpoints so far this year.(TSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – A gun was found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint in Florida.

“We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” Transportation Security Administration officials said in a post on Instagram.

TSA officials said the passenger was reportedly headed to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti.

A record number of more than 700 guns have been discovered at Florida airport checkpoints so far this year.

The fine for getting caught with a gun at an airport can be costly even if the passenger is not arrested. TSA said civil penalties can reach nearly $14,000.

The agency said firearms must be packed in checked luggage.

“Feather you like it or not, there are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So, don’t wing it; roost over the proper packaging info,” TSA said in its post.

TSA outlines specific rules related to guns and ammunition on its website.

