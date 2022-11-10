Texas Roadhouse: Texas Chili

Ingredients:

5 cups Beef broth

½ cup Tomato paste

4 tablespoons Chili powder

3 tablespoons Canola oil

2 pounds Ground beef

1 cup Diced onion

2 teaspoons Minced garlic

1 tablespoon Diced jalapeño (for less heat, remove seeds)

½ cup Flour

1 can Diced tomatoes in juice (14.5oz)

Pinto, kidney, or black beans (if desired)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Place broth, tomato paste, and chili powder into a mixing bowl and mix well with a wire whisk.

2. Place a large heavy-bottom pot on the stove and preheat on medium-high heat for 5 minutes.

3. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to pan and add the ground beef. Allow the beef to sit in the pan and form a rich, brown crust before stirring. Once crust has formed, start mixing meat with a spoon or spatula. Occasionally stir meat until it is cooked through. Remove from pan and drain the meat in a colander to remove excess grease.

4. Place pan back on stove and add remaining oil. With pan still on medium high, add onion, garlic, and jalapeño, cook until vegetables are soft (about 5 minutes).

5. Add flour to pan and cook for 1 minute.

6. Whisk beef broth mixture into pan, whisk well until the mixture comes to a boil.

7. Turn heat down to a simmer, add reserved cooked ground beef, and tomatoes.

8. Simmer chili for 30 minutes, if desired, add drained canned beans. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with shredded cheddar cheese, minced onion, and sour cream on the side.

