Son of Alabama state superintendent recovering after he was struck by vehicle on UA campus
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The son of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle on the University of Alabama campus Friday, November 4.
According to a Facebook post from Dr. Mackey, his son Christopher - a freshman at UA - was struck by a vehicle while he walked through a crosswalk on campus.
Dr. Mackey says Christopher was taken to an area emergency room for treatment. Mackey says he suffered bruises, lacerations, and a concussion.
Mackey says Christopher continues his recovery and was able to go home from the hospital Tuesday.
