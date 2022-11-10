LawCall
Rising Star: Cade Fisher

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Cade Fisher!

Cade is a senior at Hubbertville High School with a 3.7 GPA. He is Senior Class President, FCCLA and Science Club President, Senior High Beta Club Secretary, and on the Baseball Team. Outside of school, he is an after school and summer program worker and has been a Salvation Army bell ringer. His hard work and leadership always shine.

Cade, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

