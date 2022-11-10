Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Cade Fisher!

Cade is a senior at Hubbertville High School with a 3.7 GPA. He is Senior Class President, FCCLA and Science Club President, Senior High Beta Club Secretary, and on the Baseball Team. Outside of school, he is an after school and summer program worker and has been a Salvation Army bell ringer. His hard work and leadership always shine.

Cade, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

