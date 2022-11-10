LawCall
Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9.

According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert.

As police were responding, a citizen called 911 to report an adult male was shot at that location.

We’re told by police a man was taken from the scene to an area hospital for treatment. The man later died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation continues.

If you have any information about this shooting death, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.


