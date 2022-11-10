LawCall
Online hiring event starts for West Alabama logistics company

(Pixabay / MGN)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ARD Logistics needs more talented team members. It’s hosting a hiring event in hopes of filling positions in West Alabama.

Management hopes the starting pay, benefits and signing bonuses up to $500 to attract the type of workers they’re looking for. The company is working with West Alabama Works to get people to apply online during a virtual hiring event happening right now.

ARD provides assembly, freight and logistics services to companies looking to grow their workforce in West Alabama. It has immediate openings for shift team members, team leads, forklift drivers and other positions for first and second shift. People applying for positions ARD must do so by filling out an online profile. You can do that by going to http://www.westalabamajobs.com/ARD. If selected, you receive a follow up email or text message in 24 to 48 hours. Sunday is the last day you can apply.

