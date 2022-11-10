LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man arrested after bodies of newborn, woman found in home, sheriff’s dept. says

A woman and her newborn were found dead at a South Carolina home, authorities said.
By Freeman Stoddard, Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after two bodies were found inside a home Wednesday night.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a house on Saw Mill Road around 8:34 p.m. in response to a 911 call about a missing woman, WHNS reported.

Upon arrival, deputies found the bodies of the woman reported missing and her newborn.

Tyler Wilkins faces charges in connection with the deaths, authorities said.
Tyler Wilkins faces charges in connection with the deaths, authorities said.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said 21-year-old Tyler Wilkins was taken into custody and remains in the Greenville County Detention Center for alleged unlawful conduct towards a child and child abuse.

Investigators said they learned that he failed to seek medical attention for a “recently born fetus” inside the home.

Wilkins is awaiting a bond hearing.

More charges could be filed based on the outcome of the woman and baby’s autopsies, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsie Autum Walker
Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say
Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey.
Son of Alabama state superintendent recovering after he was struck by vehicle on UA campus

Latest News

Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
A Minnesota woman was reunited with the ashes of her infant daughter after they were stolen...
Stolen ashes of newborn returned to mother
The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since...
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges as S&P 500 soars on cooling inflation