BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy delays on I-65 S this morning after a major crash near Exit 262A, 16th St.

All lanes are blocked at this time. Crews are on the scene.

*UPDATE* Heres a look at the crash on I-65 SB past Finley Blvd with ALL LANES BLOCKED. Please seek an alternate route. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/kkc8js76zG — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) November 10, 2022

Please seek an alternate route.

