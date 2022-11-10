Jefferson County Sheriff working on regional jail during second term

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff deputies are continuing their usual patrols with Sheriff Mark Pettway still in office after Tuesday night’s elections.

Pettway won with 52 percent of the vote, and right after he was declared winner, he told his supporters that he’s already got plans in motion.

Pettway ran this election on an extension of his platform from 2018, keeping schools and neighborhoods safe and helping those getting out of jail find jobs. He said he plans to continue implementing training programs for inmates and providing deputies top training, but goals for this new term include a regional jail.

“We want to continue those programs and we have some things we want to add,” Pettway said. “We are looking to do a metro jail. We want to combine all the smaller jails into one jail here in Jefferson county. You want good government and you want good protection.”

Pettway was also already talking to the crowd about the next election cycle, saying if he didn’t get your vote this time, he hopes to earn it before the next round.

