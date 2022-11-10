Investigators discuss the Derek Dewayne Harris cold case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As first reported on the WBRC news app on Wednesday, investigators confirmed the remains found in Calera were that of Derek Dewayne Harris, a Columbiana man missing since 2018.

Harris’ identity was confirmed via dental records on November 3, solving a four-year-old cold case and bringing some closure to a hurting family.

Deputies say cases like Harris’ sit with investigators pretty heavily. Their mission is to bring closure to the family by discovering the truth.

Captain Jason Myrick, commander of criminal investigation division, said the investigators are constantly evaluating and reevaluating their case and the lead investigator on this case has been doing that since 2018.

“It’s updated constantly and trying to figure out if there is a new approach, some new angle or something new we can look at,” Myrick said.

The Harris investigation included searches, interviews, polygraphs and time spent gathering evidence.

“Now the cold case unit will get assigned to the case and they will help us go through each and every witness interview, every document that we filed, all of our former subpoenas, search warrants and all the many things we’ve already done of this case to help us close some of those questions,” Myrick said.

He said they have about 400 missing persons cases they have worked since 2018 and well over 90 percent of them result in them finding the person

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Calera Police Department, say they’ll keep working to find out exactly what happened to Harris.

