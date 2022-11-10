LawCall
Former Huntsville police officer asks for new trial in murder case

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on Thursday about former Huntsville Police Officer, Ben Darby.

Darby is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for shooting and killing a suicidal 49-year-old, Jeffery Parker.

Each side had 30 minutes to present why or why not they believe Darby should get another trial.

Lawyers representing Darby said he was not given a fair public trial.

Since Darby’s trial was held in May of 2021, he signed off on the COVID-19 protocols. That included a live stream that would be played in the overflow room. It was argued by Darby’s representatives that without warning or justification, the live stream was turned on and off, meaning that room only saw parts of his case.

Another representative argued that the jury was not given proper instruction about how to evaluate evidence related to how a reasonable officer responds to that situation.

The state says Darby had six opportunities to speak up during the trial about concerns of the lack of a fair public trial and that the jury was given correct instruction when it relates to this specific case and Alabama law.

There is no estimate on when the court will announce its decision.

