First Alert for rainy conditions Thursday night thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. All eyes are on Nicole which made landfall this morning as a hurricane at 3 AM EST along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach. Wind speeds at landfall were at 75 mph, but the winds have lowered to 70 mph as of the 4 AM CT update. It is the latest on the calendar for a hurricane to strike the east coast of Florida on record. Nicole is producing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surge across the east coast of Florida. The rain and wind are impacting a good bit of the Peninsula. Nicole will move to the northwest and impact the Big Bend of Florida by this evening as a tropical storm. It will then move into Georgia and weaken into a tropical depression tonight into tomorrow morning. Ahead of Nicole, we are already seeing clouds increasing across Central Alabama. You can see it on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. The good news is that we are dry. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s with low dew points indicating dry air in place. It’s going to be a cloudy day for Central Alabama. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s with northeast winds at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 25 mph in some spots. We’ll likely stay dry during the daylight hours, but showers will be possible this evening for parts of east Alabama after 5 PM. It looks to be a wet night for the eastern half of Alabama as the outer rain bands of Nicole push through the area. I would plan for showers and temperatures in the 60s after 8 PM.

Rainy Thursday Night: Wind advisories have been issued for far east Alabama and into parts of Georgia as the center of Nicole moves through the area tonight. I’m not sure if we’ll see extremely windy conditions across far east Alabama, but I would definitely plan for sustained winds of 10-20 mph with isolated gusts up to 30-35 mph. The wind advisory includes Clay, Cleburne, and Randolph counties starting at 8 AM and ending at midnight. Just make sure you secure your outdoor furniture/decorations. Rain will likely increase in coverage across Central Alabama tonight. It’ll be very wet for areas along and east of I-65. We could see a few showers in west Alabama, but the heaviest rainfall totals will stay to your east. We are looking at an inch of rain possible for parts of Cherokee, Etowah, Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega, Clay, and Coosa counties. Areas along I-65 could pick up a quarter to a half inch. West Alabama will likely see a a tenth of an inch or less. Temperatures tonight will remain mild with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Rain chance at 60%.

Veterans Day Forecast: We will likely wake up with showers across Central Alabama. Rain will quickly move out by the mid to late morning hours. I think we’ll end up mostly cloudy and dry by noon tomorrow. Clouds will slowly decrease Friday afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to climb into the lower 70s with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. I think most of the Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham will stay dry and cloudy. Only a 20% chance for a stray shower at 11 AM. High school playoff games tomorrow night will end up dry and cool with temperatures in the 60s. Cloud cover will likely increase late Friday night, but we should stay dry through 10 PM.

Next Big Thing: A strong cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Friday night into Saturday. The latest models hint that moisture could develop behind the front. We could see showers in Mississippi spread eastward into west Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning. We will introduce a 30-40% chance for light rain during this time frame. Any rain that falls will be light. Most of the rain should be out of Central Alabama by noon Saturday. We’ll end up mostly cloudy to partly sunny Saturday afternoon with breezy northerly winds bringing in chilly air. Highs on Saturday are forecast to climb into the mid 50s. It will feel like a winter day. Temperatures will likely drop into the 40s by Saturday evening. Bundle up!

Freezing Temperatures Sunday and Monday Morning: Behind the cold front, we will stay cold going into next week. I think we’ll likely see freezing temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning. Another round of freezing temperatures will be possible Monday morning. I would prepare for the upcoming cold snap and cover up your plants. Don’t forget to bring your pets inside so they can stay warm! Sunday will end up partly cloudy and dry. Highs in the lower 50s. Monday will end up mostly dry with highs in the mid 50s. Cloud cover will likely increase Monday afternoon ahead of our next rainmaker. Rain will be possible in west Alabama late Monday evening.

Rain Likely Monday Night into Tuesday: Our next round of rain will likely occur next Monday night into Tuesday. Next week could be a soggy weather pattern for us. We definitely need the rain, so we will embrace it. Tuesday is looking cloudy and wet with rain likely during the day. Temperatures will remain well below average with morning temperatures in the lower 40s and highs in the low to mid 50s. We will likely see rainfall totals around a half inch or higher. We’ll know more on the timing and coverage of rainfall as we approach the weekend.

