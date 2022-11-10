Father indicted in infant son’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The father accused of killing his 1-month-old son has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.

According to court records, Whisnand has been indicted with capital murder.

The indictment said Whisnand caused the death of his son, Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr., by injuring his skull and/or brain.

Investigators say Whisnand called 911 from the Circle K convenience store on Wetumpka Highway to report his son missing. Later that week, he was taken into custody shortly after a news conference where he pleaded with the public for help to find him.

A gag order has been put in place on the case.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.