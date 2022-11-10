Cullman PD warning of car break-ins

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) -With an increase of car break-ins across central Alabama, it’s typically people pulling on handles and searching for unlocked cars. Cullman Police said they get calls of car break-ins every day, but a case from last week was out of the ordinary, and residents need to be on alert.

“These guys aren’t master thieves, these are all crimes of opportunity,” Cullman PD Sgt. Adam Clark said. “They are just going house to house, car to car, opening doors and the ones that are open are the ones they are breaking into.”

In the video above, you can see this case is different because the suspect is carrying a gun in his right hand.

“You do not see that typically,” Clark said. “It is scary because people tend to want to protect themselves and protect their property. These guys were ready to fire back if they were approached.”

It’s unclear if the suspect found the gun inside a car and stole it or had it before, but Clark said anytime someone is walking around with an open weapon, residents are at risk. That’s why he encourages doorbell cameras and sharing the video with police.

“People with Ring doorbell cameras can join Ring Neighbors and that allows the video to be shared with the police department,” Clark said. “If we do have a crime in their area, we can pull the video up.”

Clark said every night residents need to lock their car and house doors and turn lights on outside.

“If you do carry a gun in your car, please bring it in at night, and write down the serial number,” Clark said.

Sgt. Clark said they were not able to make an arrest in this case, but the man in the doorbell footage was actually arrested a few days later in Jefferson County with an alleged stolen vehicle.

