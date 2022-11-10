LawCall
City of Birmingham opening warming station ahead of weekend cold weather

(WDBJ7)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is preparing for freezing weather this weekend by opening a warming station in downtown.

Those needing warm shelter can come to the Jimmie Hale Mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Food, a shower trailer and flu shots will be provided.

In addition those needing warm shelter can go to The Salvation Army, 2015 26th Ave. North; the Firehouse Shelter (for men), 626 Second Ave. North; and First Light (for women), 2230 Fourth Ave. North.

