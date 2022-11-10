LawCall
Charges dismissed against two men facing felonies in Adamsville

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Felony charges against two men originally accused of kidnapping and sex crimes by Adamsville Police in May 2020 have been dismissed.

According to court documents, a motion to dismiss the charges against Chauncey Alexander Pleasant and Alonzo Lee Dukes was granted by a judge in August 2022.

WBRC originally reported that Pleasant and Dukes were facing charges from Adamsville PD that included kidnapping with a gun, sodomy with a gun and rape with a gun.

Findings were presented to a grand jury and they declined to indict either of the men charged in the case.

