BWW customers share water bill frustrations at public hearing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works held a public hearing Wednesday night and customers shared their frustrations with the Board. This happening before a vote is expected to be made on a proposed 3.9% rate increase.

The hearing lasted for about an hour and a half. General Manager Michael Johnson and others held a PowerPoint presentation for an hour explaining how rates, budgets, and the water system works.

After the presentation, nine separate Jefferson County residents stood at the microphone to explain their concerns. Most had similar concerns, they don’t want to see a rate increase right now and many claim to be overcharged and overbilled.

Some of the speakers say they’ve dealt with problems from Birmingham Water Works for years. Tracey Moore says her issues started in 2013 and nothing has changed.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson said the poverty level in the county should be taken into account before they approve a rate increase for customers.

She also requested to know how much the utility company is overcharging customers. She said she sent emails to everyone on BWWB but received no response.

“They’re stealing!” said Tyson. “You’re overcharging citizens. You know they aren’t using this kind of water. That is straight up thievery.”

Birmingham Urban League President and CEO William Barnes also spoke. He says because they help citizens pay utility bills, they see some large numbers.

“I got a bill that I can show you that comes off of the check that’s been written by the Treasury, US Treasury, where we paid someone’s water bill that was $12,000 for three months,” he explained. “It’s not fair that this utility company is overcharging people and not addressing the issue and you want to do a rate increase.”

Commissioner Tyson said she’s wanting to hold another town hall meeting where more people can share their problems.

The Board did not vote on that rate increase Wednesday night. They said a decision will be made at their next meeting on November 30th.

