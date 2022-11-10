Birmingham Police asking for public’s help to find suspect in June shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the shooter in an incident that left one dead and one injured on June 6 of this year.

Michael Arrington and a female passenger were shot while sitting in his white van on the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Arrington was pronounced dead on the scene while the passenger was wounded and transported to UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe both victims were targeted.

While police have no one in custody related to the shooting, they are asking that anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the homicide division at (205) 254-1764 or make a report anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 and on the Birmingham Police Department’s mobile app.

