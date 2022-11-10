LawCall
Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard

Mazin Othman, 40.
Mazin Othman, 40.(Source: Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard.

Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama.

Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the vicinity of 125 Oporto Madrid Boulevard. A Chevron is located at that address. Minutes later, a community member called 911 to say a man had been shot at the location.

Police say upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Community members provided information that led investigators to believe that Othman, a Chevron employee, was the shooter. Othman was taken into custody for an investigative hold.

Birmingham Police detectives obtained arrest warrants for second-degree assault and discharging into an occupied dwelling, with bond amounts totaling $45,000.

Mazin Othman has since been released on bond from Jefferson County Jail.

If anyone has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Felony Assault Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

