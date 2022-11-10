LawCall
Arrington Middle School place on soft lockdown after shooting victim wanders in

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The school day was briefly interrupted at Arrington Middle School today after a man who had been shot wandered onto campus.

It happened around 8:30 a.m.

Birmingham Police tell us that the middle school was placed on a soft lockdown when a man who had been treated for a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital entered the lobby. Officials say the man suffers for cognitive issues and school staff is familiar with him.

The man was removed from campus and the lockdown was lifted.

Police believe no students were threatened or endangered.

