LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Alabama State Parks)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission.

The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year.

The new law says anyone who is 21 years old and legally entitled to possess a firearm will not be required to obtain a permit to conceal carry a firearm.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said in a statement that “the state park firearms policy is consistent with current Alabama law.”

“The state parks firearms rule will change when the new Alabama law goes into effect and will not require written permission or a concealed carry permit for handguns.”

Both of the new rules will start January 1, 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Chelsie Autum Walker
Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged
Garrett Walker
Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line
You Decide 2022
You Decide 2022 Election Results: Alabama General Election
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says

Latest News

The remains of Derek Dewayne Harris, missing since 2018, were identified on November 3....
Investigators discuss the Derek Dewayne Harris cold case
Source: WBRC video
Family speaks out four months after devastating crash
Remains of missing Shelby County man found four years later
Remains of missing Shelby County man found four years later
Rewriting Alabama's constitution
Rewriting Alabama's constitution