3 arrested after person shot outside church in Vestavia Hills

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting incident that occurred at Shades Mountain Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022.

The Jefferson County DA’s office has arrested 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook for Assault 2nd degree and two counts of Robbery 1st degree, 24-year-old David Jarrell Coleman for Assault 2nd degree and two counts of Robbery 1st degree, and 18-year-old Timothy Earl Wynn III for Assault 1st degree and two counts of Robbery 1st degree.

According to officials, these three individuals remain in custody at the Vestavia Hills City Jail and will be transported to the Jefferson County Jail later this afternoon.


