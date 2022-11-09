LawCall
Tuscaloosa water, sewer crews work to fix sewage spill in Cottondale

By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A blown manhole cover. A sinkhole. It’s all part of a sewage spill happening now on JVC Road in the Cottondale area. The good news is it’s being worked on.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management got word of the spill Tuesday morning and promptly notified Tuscaloosa city officials.

Within an hour of that notification, city water and sewer crews were on the scene after getting permission from ADEM to conduct emergency repairs. As of Tuesday morning the overflow was still going on, according to the city.

The plan now is to get equipment in place for bypass pumping to stop the flow. Once that’s in place the Tuscaloosa Water and Sewer Department says it will take about 24 hours to get operations set up.

Officials say this appears to be an underground pipe failure of some type and the majority of the spill seems to be contained in the sinkhole.

John Wathen keeps an eye on Hurricane Creek, some three miles away from the spill on JVC Road. He’s encouraged by the repair job but concerned about water quality downstream.

“I saw this yesterday afternoon and it appeared to be running for some time. All the dirt in the sinkhole has fallen in. It’s gone. It’s somewhere downstream in the creek. This is example of the water that came out of the hole yesterday. I know it’s been running for two days and I think it was running for several days before it was finally found,” said Wathen.

Tuscaloosa water and sewer officials say they’re taking water samples as well and will have results back by Wednesday. No word how long the repairs will take.

