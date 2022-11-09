LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Stillman College recognizes first gen students

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College is recognizing it’s first generation students or students whose parents did not complete four-year degrees in college with a fun walk on campus.

But besides the fun and games, administrators say they’re doing everything they can to make sure those students leave with degrees.

Tasha Washington, Stillman’s Dean of Retention, estimates that more than half of this year’s class is made up of First Generation students. Stillman works with them to ensure all their financial aid is filled out correctly so they’re able to get all the money they’re eligible for.

“The academic success center, they do a really good job at making sure that we’re prepared as far as making sure we get our resumes together, helping us with our essays for scholarships. And I’ve used those opportunities to get scholarships from UNCF,” saidTa’kari Bryant, a psychology major. UNCF stands for the United Negro College Fund.

The school also builds a support system of advisors to help them chart a path at school and after graduation. 22 year-old Stillman student Cameron Parker agrees.

“One thing I’ll say I like about Stillman most, although it’s very family oriented, the staff and students hold one another accountable. And with that type of behavior you’ll make it far in life.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Chelsie Autum Walker
Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged
Garrett Walker
Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line
You Decide 2022
You Decide 2022 Election Results: Alabama General Election
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says

Latest News

Human remains found in Shelby Co.
Hatt Hill BBQ in Parrish destroyed in fire
Hatt Hill BBQ in Parrish destroyed in fire
First Alert Desk: House Fire in Wylam
First Alert Desk: House Fire in Wylam
First Gen students at Stillman
First Gen students at Stillman