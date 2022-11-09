LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Second suspect arrested in Hoover double homicide

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.

An’ton Je’horam Lewis, 20, is charged with Capital Murder in the slayings of Lauren Anne White and Blakely Meachelle Nelson, according to the Hoover Police Department.

Lewis was identified as an acquaintance of 21-year-old Daxton Elliot Keith who was arrested and charged on Oct. 3 with two counts of Capital Murder in the killing of White and Nelson.

Daxton Elliot Keith, 21.
Daxton Elliot Keith, 21.(Source: Hoover Police)

Lewis was apprehended by the United States Task Force on Nov. 9, 2022 at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Rime Village Drive.

Lewis is currently being held with no bond at the Hoover City Jail and is awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail.

Officials say it appears these victims were specifically targeted by Lewis and Keith.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Detective Kevin Morris at 205-444-7615 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.


embedgooglemap.net

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Chelsie Autum Walker
Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged
Garrett Walker
Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line
You Decide 2022
You Decide 2022 Election Results: Alabama General Election
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Some pharmacies dealing with Tamiflu shortage
Source: WBRC video
BWWB holding public hearing Wednesday night for possible rate increase
Source: WBRC video
Second suspect arrested in Hoover double homicide
Source: WBRC video
Small business loan deadline approaching