Second suspect arrested in Hoover double homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.

An’ton Je’horam Lewis, 20, is charged with Capital Murder in the slayings of Lauren Anne White and Blakely Meachelle Nelson, according to the Hoover Police Department.

Lewis was identified as an acquaintance of 21-year-old Daxton Elliot Keith who was arrested and charged on Oct. 3 with two counts of Capital Murder in the killing of White and Nelson.

Daxton Elliot Keith, 21. (Source: Hoover Police)

Lewis was apprehended by the United States Task Force on Nov. 9, 2022 at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Rime Village Drive.

Lewis is currently being held with no bond at the Hoover City Jail and is awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail.

Officials say it appears these victims were specifically targeted by Lewis and Keith.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Detective Kevin Morris at 205-444-7615 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

