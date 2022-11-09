Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Calera

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family in Shelby County is getting some closure after the remains of a man missing since 2018 were recovered and identified in Calera.

Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing from Columbiana on December 31 2018. Investigators found his truck, but were never able to locate Mr. Harris.

Then on November 3, a work crew found human remains in the area of County Road 222 and County Road 23.

The remains were recovered and submitted for testing and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences positively identified them as Mr. Harris on November 8.

“Although this is not the outcome that we wanted for the family of Mr. Harris,” said Sheriff John Samaniego, “We will continue to search for answers in this case that may help give his family closure.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the case and says it will examine the new information in an effort to determine a cause of death.

