Mark Pettway reeelcted as Jefferson Co. Sheriff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway declared victory over Jared Hudson as Jefferson Co. Sheriff.

Pettway took 52% of the vote to Hudson’s 48%.

Pettway first won the position in 2018, becoming the first African American elected as Sheriff of Jefferson County.

“Those that didn’t vote for me, I want to win your vote,” said Pettway. “So next time around I will be able to have earned your vote. I look to see y’all on the trail again. We’re going to do it again. We’re going to do it again.”

