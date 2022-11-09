LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mark Pettway reeelcted as Jefferson Co. Sheriff

Mark Pettway reeelcted as Jefferson Co. Sheriff
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway declared victory over Jared Hudson as Jefferson Co. Sheriff.

Pettway took 52% of the vote to Hudson’s 48%.

Pettway first won the position in 2018, becoming the first African American elected as Sheriff of Jefferson County.

“Those that didn’t vote for me, I want to win your vote,” said Pettway. “So next time around I will be able to have earned your vote. I look to see y’all on the trail again. We’re going to do it again. We’re going to do it again.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Chelsie Autum Walker
Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged
Garrett Walker
Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line
You Decide 2022
You Decide 2022 Election Results: Alabama General Election
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says

Latest News

Mark Pettway reeelcted as Jefferson Co. Sheriff
Mark Pettway reeelcted as Jefferson Co. Sheriff
29-year-old shot and killed after home invasion in Birmingham
29-year-old shot and killed after home invasion in Birmingham
Remains of missing Columbiana man found in Calera
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Calera
Human remains found in Shelby Co.